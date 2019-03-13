Essential Apple Podcast 127: Hey Tim! Is that you?

Recorded 10th March 2019

This week Uncle Tim made a joke out of Donald Trump’s name slipup, US Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to break up tech companies, German teen hacker relents and gives Apple the secret to his hack, Google Zero Day group find a vulnerability dubbed Buggy Cow, and Zuck claims Facebook wants to change… and takes a dig at Apple to boot. To discuss these stories and more, this week, I am joined by Mac to the Future, Go! livecast co-host and “buy all the things” Warren Sklar!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Photolemur 2 freeby helping this YouTube videoto 100,000 views.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Linkto sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloudand even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes| Overcast| Spotify| Soundcloud| YouTube| Google Play| Direct Download| RSS| Pinecast| Essential Apple| My Mac

On this week’s show:

WARREN SKLAR

Mac to the Future Go Facebook Group and also on YouTube (Mac to the Future can also be found at www.vertshark.com)

APPLE

Tim Cook is now Tim Apple on Twitter – The Verge Other tech people picked up on the joke too…

Apple whips its gigantic global supply chain into shape [Opinion] – Cult of Mac

MacStories releases 150 free shortcuts to use in Apple’s Shortcuts app – iMore MacStories Shortcuts Archive

Security researcher hands Apple details of Keychain bug, calls for explanation regarding lack of macOS Bug Bounty program – AppleInsider

Google researchers revealed a rare Mac security flaw and called it ‘BuggyCow’ – Business Insider

Via @scottaw: A Clever Tool Uses Apple’s Videogame Logic Engine to Protect Macs – Wired

Here’s how Apple’s long-rumored smart glasses will work, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – Business Insider

Microsoft confirms the latest version of Skype for Web drops support for Safari – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

US senator Elizabeth Warren wants to break up tech companies, says Apple should not be able to run the App Store and offer its own apps – 9to5 Mac Elizabeth Warren pulled a ninja move to turn tech angst into a crackdown with real teeth, and tech is going to suffer even if she’s not president – Business Insider Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) on the subject – Twitter and Twitter

Flickr Unveils a New Login That Ditches Yahoo’s System – Peta Pixel

Corning flexible glass screen will be perfect for folding iPhone – Cult of Mac

Luminary is aiming to be the ‘Netflix of podcasts’ – Business Insider Marco Arment “They’ll have to get through you and me first. If you all keep listening in standard podcast apps that use the open, RSS-backed podcast ecosystem instead of proprietary walled gardens, nobody can ruin what we have.”– Twitter



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Facebook’s Transition to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – Tech.pinions

Mark Zuckerberg paints a biting contrast between Facebook and Apple on privacy, saying his company has sacrificed business to protect users – Business Insider

Is this the way the cookie wall crumbles? Dutch data watchdog says nee to take-it-or-leave-it consent – The Register

The web just got an official password-free login standard – Engadget

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Bart Busschots of the Let’s Talk Podcasts coined the excellent term “Freepi” (like creepy) for services that are free in exchange for slurping your Personal Information… If you don’t like #Freepi remember to hashtag it on Twitter and mention @bbusschots Free, Freemium, Free-for-now & Freepi Free-for-Personal-Information, or Freepi So Facebook isn’t Freepi Anymore?



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Lego takes on Samsung and Huawei with its own foldable – The Verge

Nemo’s Hardware Store(1:07:07)

HELM True Wireless Headphones– $100 US direct

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery– protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com– Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo– Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail– End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN– a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator– So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire– Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast– a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: