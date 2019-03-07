Essential Apple Podcast 126: The Tucson MUG Takeover

Recorded 3rd March

The Tucson Mac User Group rounded up a posse of MyMac contributors and sent them to take over the show… I am joined by Bob Wood, Curt Blanchard, David Acklam and Roger Harmon to take a ramble around the stories that caught our attention over the last week or so, including the Apple Shareholder Meeting, Tim Cook making his position on privacy pretty clear to all, hacking tools available for $100 and a daft smartphone/cuff/watch thing… With 5 of us on the line I think we pulled the string a bit tight and in places the bandwidth was struggling so apologies for the occasional distorted audio.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Photolemur 2 free by helping this YouTube video to 100,000 views.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter! We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube. Recorded 3rd March 2019

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

On this week’s show:

The Tucson MUG Posse TMUG TMUG on Facebook Bob Wood – DangerousBob.photography Roger Harmon @GoForTech Curt Blanchard @azcurt and www.azcurt.com David Acklam @dmacklam1 OSIRIS-REx and on NASA GPS – The Lonely Halls Meeting available on Amazon Prime or on IMDb



APPLE

Apple investors debate political diversity at annual shareholder meeting: CEO Tim Cook takes questions from investors about privacy, politics and new products – CNet In Steve Jobs Theater, Apple shareholders eat the air, promise-crammed – Apple 3.0 Apple Shareholder Meeting – Hunter S

Apple CEO Tim Cook hit out at companies like Facebook again: Anything that collects personal data and uses it against customers ‘should not exist’ – Business Insider

Tim Cook Talks Privacy and Health in Interview – The Mac Observer

The old guard of Mac indy apps has thrived for more than 25 years – Macworld

Vinyl and CDs now more popular than iTunes music downloads, new data shows – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Nubia’s Alpha watch phone is the most ridiculous gadget at MWC 2019 – Mashable Nubia’s new wearable puts a 4-inch flexible smartphone on your wrist – The Verge

EU copyright rules threaten the Internet creators – BBC News

SECURITY

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Echos Tim Cook on Privacy – The Mac Observer

iPhone and Android hacking tool used by FBI and DHS on sale on eBay for as little as $100 – 9to5 Mac

EFF launches ‘Fix It Already’ initiative to push Apple and other tech companies for change– 9to5 Mac Fix It Already – EFF

Xfinity Mobile PINs were left as ‘0000’ by default – Engadget

Nemo’s Hardware Store

No hardware store this week, John is otherwise engaged.

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: