Geekiest Show Ever 303 – We Just Want to Smack Things

This week we’re down to 2 hosts again because the creeping crud has assaulted Elisa again. First we start off talking about the weather and winter drivers (some who need to be smacked). Then we talk about Pokemon Go and the people who play them (again some who need to be smacked). We move on to movies that Mike is looking forward to (a little rant) and some of Melissa’s favorite moves (also no smacking).

From there we move on to our picks. Even though Melissa claims not to be a hippy dippy crystal grippin’ hippy she does like her salt lamps. Then Mike wants to take his gaming mobile with this game controller phone holder.

