Essential Apple Podcast 125: Should I just get a megaphone?

Recorded 24th February 2019

This week I am joined by “the eccentric iOS developer” Weyhan Ng and Nick Riley (@spligosh) and we get stuck into a variety of topics including eye-wateringly expensive folding phones, the Marzipan thing and Mark Gurman’s prognostications, Google and that “forgotten” microphone, apps tattling on you to Facebook, and how to stop those annoying “can we send you push notifications” pop ups on web sites!

On this week’s show:

WEYHAN NG

On Twitter as @weyhan

On GitHub as weyhan

iOS Developer who goes by handle the Eccentric iOS developer

Developer / Maintainer of the iOS Compo writing app

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

APPLE

Today marks what would have been Steve Jobs’ 64th birthday – The Apple Post Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs, who would have been 64 today, with touching Apple Park tribute – 9to5 Mac

Apple’s New Mac Pro Could Feature A Stackable Design – Uber Gizmo

The latest on Apple’s plan to merge iOS and Mac apps: convert iPad app to Mac app this year, iPhone apps on Mac in 2020, combined single binaries by 2021 + Mac Pro possibly at WWDC 2019 – Mark Gurman Bloomberg

Some iOS Apps Sending an Alarming Amount of Data to Facebook and Most Users Are Unaware – MacRumors

Customers ‘Dear Tim’ emails have big impact within Apple – Apple Insider

Smartwatches Are Changing the Purpose of the EKG – The Atalantic

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung Unveils New $1,980 Galaxy Fold Smartphone – Mac Rumours Samsung reveals Galaxy Fold and S10 5G – BBC News

Huawei Mate X first look: Three screen modes, four cameras and five Gs for €2299 – Android Central

Google says Nest microphone was ‘never supposed to be a secret’ – Business Insider

SECURITY

Password managers have a security flaw. But you should still use one – Washington Post

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to block browser and website notifications. Rid yourself of website notification requests in just a few easy steps Digital Trends

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Are You One of the 37 People in the World That Misses Windows 95? Relive it on Your Mac With This App – Mac Trast

Nemo’s Hardware Store (55:36)

