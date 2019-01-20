Let’s Talk Photography 64: The Art & Technology Dance with Jeff Curto

This month Bart follows up his ‘potted history of capturing light’ (Episode 62 from November 2018) with an interview with photographer and retired professor Jeff Curto on the complex interplay between technology and art throughout photography’s history.

Show notes available at https://lets-talk.ie/ltp64

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/

Jeff Curto: https://jeffcurto.com @jeffcurto