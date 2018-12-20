Take Control of Notes – Book Review

Take Control of Notes

Author: Josh Centers

Publisher: alt concepts inc.

Price: $5.99

Formats: PDF, ePub, Mobi

51 pages

If you ever owned an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, chances are you’ve used the Notes app on any or all of those devices. You probably made a shopping list, or jotted something down for future reference. But did you know that Notes has gotten much more powerful in recent years? Author Josh Centers discusses how users can get the most out of Notes in his new book, Take Control of Notes.

Notes has become quite a versatile app. Centers talks about importing notes from other apps, sketching using your finger or Apple Pencil, locking notes with a password, adding photos, videos, audio and other attachments to a note, and sharing notes with others. He further describes how to format a note, work with lists and tables, organize notes, and search for a specific note or notes.

Did you know that you can access Notes from iCloud in a browser? It’s not as functional as using a Mac or iOS device but it works in a pinch. Did you know there’s more than one way to create a new note? Or that you can pin a note to keep it at the top of the list for easy reference? Or that you can even create folders to up your organizational game? Take Control of Notes is packed with tips to make Notes a much more capable and compelling app.

At just 51 pages, Take Control of Notes is a quick read, but packed full of functional and easy-to-use information.



With the holidays just days away, Take Control of Notes would make a great gift for someone (maybe you?) who wants to bring their Notes expertise to the next level.

MyMac.com Review Rating: 9 out of 10