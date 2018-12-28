Let’s Talk Photography 63: More Street Photography with Antonio Rosario

This month Bart continues his conversation on Street Photography with Antonio Rosario from Switch to Manual and the Street Shots Podcast. You’ll find the first part of the conversation as Episode 61 from October 2018.

﻿ ﻿

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Show notes available at http://lets-talk.ie/ltp63

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/

Antonio Rosario: http://switchtomanual.com @switch2manual http://www.flickr.com/photos/amrosario