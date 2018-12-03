Let’s Talk Apple 63: November 2018

Joining Bart this month are Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast Podcast, and Nick Riley.

The show starts with a few quick follow up stories, followed by some Apple HR news that broke in November. The three main stories for the month are some repairability trade-offs introduced by the advanced security provided by Apple’s new T2 chip, oral arguments in US Supreme Court case regarding a class action anti-trust case brought against Apple regarding the App Store, and Apple’s new relationship with Amazon. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

For detailed show notes visit https://lets-talk.ie/lta63

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Allison Sheridan: http://www.podfeet.com @podfeet

Nick Riley: @spligosh