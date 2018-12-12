Geekiest Show Ever 299 – Facetime the Music

As an experiment we record the podcast in Facetime, let us know what you think. We did have some bandwidth issues so some of the audio is choppy in spots.

Elisa (the last hold out) finally upgrade to Mojave she tells us about her experience, likes and dislikes.

From there we talk about Apple Music coming to the Amazon Echo. This then turns into a discussion of the different music services and which ones we like and why.

For our picks we start with Elissa who wants a Accuvoice AV200 Tv Speaker with hearing aid Technology. Next Mike wants to listen to music and maybe hear better so he was looking at the HUB: HiFi Wireless Earbuds. Finally Melissa wants to closely inspect things so she picked the AmScope SE400-Z Professional Binocular Stereo Microscope.

