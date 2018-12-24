Essential Apple Podcast 117: Merry Christmas Everybody!

Recorded 23rd December 2018

This week we are having a party… I am joined by Karl Madden, Guy Serle, Donny Yankellow, Bart Busschots and Mark Chappell. With six of us on the line I am afraid that some of the audio struggled a little but it held up and we had a pretty fun time. Thanks to all the listeners and guests over the last year. All the Essential Apple crew wish everybody a Merry Christmas (or your midwinter festival of choice) and all the best for 2019.

On this week’s show:

KARL MADDEN

Host of the Mac & Forth Show

GUY SERLE

On Twitter as @Macparrot and @VertShark

Co-host of the MyMac show

Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube

All his stuff is now at vertshark.com

BART BUSSCHOTS

Find him at bartb.ie

Host of the Let’s Talk podcasts

Host of the Let’s Talk podcasts @bbusschots on Twitter

DONNY YANKELLOW

@rtteachr on Twitter

Find his work at hedgehogalley.com

Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store and DesignBundles.net as Skrbly

His latest book is Artosaurus

MARK CHAPPELL

@oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

FEEDBACK

Richard Easton gave us some feedback on the GPS show and says that there are some disputes over some assertions in the “Lonely Halls” documentary and refers us to this article

PARTY TIME

Bring a bottle – feel free to be having a drink

Highlight of the year / low point of the year (in tech story terms)

Best tech / gadget of the year.

Something old / something new (something we found, got, whatever) that we like this year and something old we are still finding to be great.

APPLE

Apple exec puts a number on what’s acceptable for bendy iPads – Mashable UK

Now is the time for Apple to really market privacy to mass-market consumers – 9to5 Mac

VARIOUS STUFF MENTIONED

Nemo’s Hardware Store (48:56)

