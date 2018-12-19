Essential Apple Podcast 116: “Simply having a wonderful Christmas time…”

Recorded 16th December 2018

This week Apple Music started working on Amazon Echo devices (well if you live in the US anyway). Apple Pay arrived in Germany, and Apple announced a $1 billion investment in Austin, Texas, for a new campus (plus a lot of other US expansion). App developers got some extra analytics from the Mac App Store and Apple backed a move for a US Digital Privacy Law. Meanwhile I am joined by Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx Software and Nick Riley to talk about all that and more as we decide we’re “simply having a wonderful Christmas time…”

On this week’s show:

OLIVER BREIDENBACH

Boinx Makers of cool photo and video software for Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

On Twitter as @boinxsoftware

Oliver is on Twitter as @obreidenbach

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter, sometimes on the Let’s Talk Apple Podcast.

APPLE

Apple plans new $1 billion campus in Austin Texas (and more) – Reuters

Apple Pay arrives in Germany (at last) – Tech Crunch

Apple now supports app analytics for developers on the Mac App Store 9to5 Mac

Apple-backed tech group drafts US privacy bill – 9to5 Mac

Apple Music launches on Amazon Echo (US Only for now)[9to5 Mac](https://9to5mac.com/2018/12/15/top-stories-apple-music-echo-more

Boinx have released new version of Mouseposé

TECHNOLOGY

Intel unveils new 10nm Sunny Cove CPUs, possibly destined for future Macs – 9to5 Mac

SECURITY

Logitech app security flaw allowed keystroke injection attacks – ZDNet

Australia’s vague anti-encryption law sets a dangerous new precedent – ProtonMail Blog

The digital privacy tools you need to be using now – Fast Company

2018 saw people use eleven new dumb passwords – including ‘Donald’ – 9to5 Mac

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Satechi’s Aluminum Keyboard is a great alternative to Apple’s more expensive space gray option – 9to5 Mac

NVIDIA Shield Streaming & Game Device

12 Star Apps promotion (should be starting 20th December)

Nemo’s Hardware Store (48:32)

Silca Maratona Gear Bag – $180 US Direct

Bonx Grip earpiece – $139 US each or $260 US for twin packs (ERRATUM: The Bonx site is BONX.CO apologies for getting it wrong last week)

