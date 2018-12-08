Essential Apple Podcast 115: GPS – “From obscurity to ubiquity” with David Acklam

Recorded 8th December 2018

This week a slightly different show as I am deeply privileged to have as my special guest David Acklam, not a name you may know, but he was part of the development team for the Global Positioning System. Something that now take forgranted but as one of the team described it a technology that went “from obscurity to ubiquity” and started out at what became known as “The Lonely Halls Meeting” which sounds more like a Peter Jackson fantasy epic than a world changing technology meeting! You can watch the documentary featuring David and many more of the team and telling the story of GPS on Amazon Prime here

On this week's show:

DAVID ACKLAM

Retired Professional Engineer (PE inactive)

BSEE, MS, University of Arizona

Career Air Force Officer, retired (1966 -1987)

Systems integration and test engineer with Texas Instruments Defense Group and Raytheon Missile Systems, retired (1987 – 2002)

Part of the development program for Global Positioning System Documentary available on Amazon Prime

Community outreach volunteer since retirement in 2003

Member, University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory Director’s Advisory board 2006 to present.

Chairman of the UA Lunar and Planetary Laboratory Kuiper Circle Community Outreach committee

OSIRIS-REx Ambassador OSIRIS-REx on NASA

Friend and Docent at the Planetary Science Institute

Member of the Tucson Mac User Group Tucson MUG on Facebook

Staff reviewer with MyMac.com (http://mymac.com/)

APPLE

Apple released a clear case for the iPhone Xr – 9to5 Mac

Apple released watchOS 5.1.2 with the ECG function for Apple Watch 4… Apple Watch user discovers A-fib heart issue with new ECG app – 9to5 Mac



TECHNOLOGY

Corning is building impossibly thin, flexible Gorilla Glass for foldable phones – BGR

50 years ago, Douglas Engelbart’s ‘Mother of All Demos’ changed personal technology forever – Mashable

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Ask Siri “Why are fire trucks red?” for a fun answer

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Faraday Bags for your kit

MOSISO Keyboard Cover for Macbook Pro £6 UK or $7 US

Non Plastic Beach offers alternatives to single use & disposable plastics to help you turn the tide on plastic waste, one sustainable product at a time.

Force Apple’s iOS apps to use Dropbox or any other storage – Cult of Mac Apple’s iOS apps can store their files anywhere. You just have to know how to tell them.

Ghostery

Nemo’s Hardware Store (49:53)

Bonx Grip earpiece – $139 US each or $260 US for twin packs

