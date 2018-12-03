Essential Apple Podcast 114: Luminar 2019 with Libraries Launch

Recorded 2nd December 2018

This week George Bush Snr (41st President of the USA) passed away. Amazon announced the Apple Music service will be available on their devices by Christmas. Amazon also announced it is going with custom designed ARM Graviton chips for AWS servers. The iPhone Xr is declared best selling iPhone, Apple offers increased trade in values on old iPhones and Apple supports anti AIDS efforts. PLUS our guest this week is Alex Tsepko of Skylum who returns to the show to tell us all about Luminar 2019, its Libraries features, free updates, forthcoming additions and lots more.

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 with discount code EssentialApple (If you buy Luminar 2018 you’ll get all 2019 updates for free. Learn more).

GIVEAWAYS

Skylum has gifted us 5x of Luminar 2019 and Aurora 2019 to give away! Send an email to essentialapple@sudomail.com mentioning Luminar or Aurora and the phrase I give in the show to enter.

Also we have a two Licenses for BeLight Live Home 3D to give away… 1x iOS and 1x Mac. Email the show on essentialapple@sudomail.com mentioning Live Home 3D Mac or iOS and the phrase I give out in the show.

Winners for both will be announced on the Christmas Party Podcast which is recording on the 23rd December.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

SKYLUM

Question from @MacJim in the Slack

“Will the Fujifilm XF10 be supported soon? I can’t edit my images just now.

Will we be able to import images, catalogues, RAW images over from Lightroom, and if not, will it be featured at a later update?”

APPLE

Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo speakers week of Dec. 17 – USA Today

The iPhone XR Is Apple’s Best-Selling iPhone – Forbes

Apple Store purchases this week generate donations to AIDS treatment – Cult of Mac

Apple boosting iPhone trade-in credit with up to an extra $100 – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

AWS goes for custom ARM Graviton Chips – CNBC

Nemo’s Hardware Store (44:54)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: