Essential Apple Podcast 113: Canis of Wooji Juice Talks Ferrite Recording Studio

Recorded 25th November 2018

This week was of course Thanksgiving in the US, so naturally almost all the news was filled with Black Friday/Cyber Monday stuff (and I note that “Black Friday” now starts almost a week before and runs on for up to two weeks after the nominal date). Much more importantly though Mark and I are joined by Karl Madden of the Mac & Forth Show (and a keen Ferrite user) and Canis of Wooji Juice the makers of Ferrite Recording Studio.

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 with discount code EssentialApple (If you buy Luminar 2018 you’ll get all updates for free. Learn more.)

We have a two Licenses for BeLight Live Home 3D to give away… 1x iOS and 1x Mac. Email the show on essentialapple@sudomail.com with the phrase I give out in the show.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99US / £2.50UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

CANIS

KARL MADDEN

Host of the Mac & Forth Show

MARK CHAPPELL

@Oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

APPLE

Apple’s new iPad Pro seems to bend pretty easily – The Verge Pietro from the Slack sends us a more humourous take on the whole Bendgate II theme YouTube



SPECIAL OFFER

Listeners of this show can claim an EXTRA $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 with discount code EssentialApple (If you buy Luminar 2018 you’ll get all 2019 updates for free. Learn more.)

While software companies typically roll out paid updates every year, there will be no paid updates for Luminar until late 2019 at the earliest. From Libraries to innovative new editing tools, every monumental advance and every new feature will be provided as free updates for Luminar 2018 users. This is a reflection of how much we value our customers, and how confident we are in the incredible value of the features we’ve got coming!

GIVEAWAY

We have a two Licenses for BeLight Live Home 3D to give away… 1x iOS and 1x Mac. Email the show on essentialapple@sudomail.com with the phrase I give out in the show. Winners will be drawn on the 23rd December show.

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (52:57)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: