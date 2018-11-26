MyMac Podcast 733: A couple of Turkeys

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

While this might seem like a redundant statement (the GMen being turkeys), it fits in nicely with that American holiday of over-eating, full contact shopping, and apparently being grateful for something or another. Lots of MyMac stuff as appetizers, CarPlay, analysts, and Black Friday deal fails as the main course, and all the usual after stuff for…afters. YUM!

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Article about better audio devices from Rogue Amoeba

Guy’s Pick: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Steam. Currently selling for under $20 on Steam.

Gaz’s Pick: iPhones cases from Snakehive

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on TwitterGaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h 
Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot

Leave a Reply