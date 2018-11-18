MyMac Podcast 732: What’s wrong with Wolfie?

A question that can only be answered by listening to the show because their minds work (kinda) in mysterious ways. The GMen run through the news like they were taking a machine gun nest with a take no prisoners attitude…except without the actual fighting, explosions, and so forth so not nearly as exciting or life threatening.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Not exactly a holiday pick, but check out the film noir classic “The Big Sleep”. One of Humphrey Bogart’s classic roles. $9.99 in iTunes

Gaz’s Pick: Hitman Sniper 0.49p

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h

Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot