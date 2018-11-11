MyMac Podcast 731: Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment

Well they certainly wouldn’t respond to THIS show! Gaz is away and Karl Madden joins Guy which is a good thing because he had all KINDS of issues…tech related. Thought I better throw that in there.
Links:
Guy’s Pick: mimoLive by Boinx ($199 for 1 year/$399 for 3 years)
Gaz’s Pick: None, he’s away silly
Karl’s Pick: Ferrite
