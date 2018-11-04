MyMac Podcast 730: It’s the new old stuff show

Apple renews its old stuff and the Men are all over it! Well not literally because that would be really uncomfortable but they do talk about it!
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro by Systweak Software .99
Gaz’s Pick: Onyx
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)
Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.