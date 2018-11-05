Let’s Talk Apple 62: October 2018

Joining Bart this month are Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley Mac Users Group, and Dermot Daly from app-maker Tapadoo.

The show starts with some quick followups to stories discussed on previous shows before moving on for a quick look at some notable numbers and some hirings, firings & acquisitions that made the news in October. The four main stories are Bloomberg’s ‘The Big Hack’ story, Adobe’s announcement that ‘real’ Photoshop is coming to the iPad in 2019, Apple’s “There’s more in the making” event, and Apple’s Q4 2018 earnings call. The show finishes with a quick look at a few other Apple-related stories that made the news in October.

