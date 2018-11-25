Three Geeky Ladies – Holiday Gift Guide – Episode 123

The Ladies share their annual holiday gift guide.
Links
Orbit
MyMac.com review
HubPlus Portable Charger
MyMac.com review
HiRise Duet
MyMac.com review
AAA
Ancestry
Setapp
L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger
Destek Wireless Charger
Apple iPhone XS
Apple Air Pods (just buy them already!!)
Craft A Brew Beer Kits
Corksicle 4-1 aerator, pourer, chiller, stopper
Jökel Foldable Wine Bag
Instant Pot Bible Cookbook Kindle or Softcover
Creativebug Classes Subscription
National Park Conservation Association
Belkin Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad
Apple Watch Series 4
iPad Pro 12.9”
Roku Ultra
Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
