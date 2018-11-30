Geekiest Show Ever 298 – Gifts for Geeks by Geeks

It’s time for our Annual Geeky Gift Giving Guide.

Caseable custom case

Google Home Mini battery pack

Echo Dot version 2 battery/speaker case

Rechargeable batteries and charger

Cubii Jr. Compact Under Desk Elliptical

Dakota Care Packages

Bestand 2 in 1 Phone Wireless Charging Stand & Apple Watch Charging Stand

QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar

17 Best Alcohol Advent Calendars

Amazon Fire Stick + Echo Dot bundle

Aukey USB Outlet with Night Light

ORICO 2.5 Inch Hard Drive Disk Case

Phone Lasso Patch and Black Neck Lanyard/Strap

HoRiMe Charging Stand Compatible Apple 3 in 1 Charging Station

