Geekiest Show Ever 297 – 100% Guaranteed or Double Your Money Back

After we talk about the weather Melissa tells about her experience about getting her MacBook fixed and Elisa tells about her iPad battery which then lead to a discussion about Apple Care and extended warranties.

For our picks Melissa wants to get crafty with a cordless Dremel tool. Elisa want to explore her heritage world wide with Ancestry.com. And Mike just wants to watch TV with Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition



Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com