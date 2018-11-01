Essential Apple Podcast Extra: Featuring Tim Bajarin

Recorded 31st October 2018

In this very special edition of the podcast I am delighted and honoured to have the company of Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies and Techpinions site and podcast.

TIM BAJARIN

Tim is recognised as one of the leading industry consultants, analysts and futurists, covering the field of personal computers and consumer technology. His writing and analysis has been on the forefront of the digital revolution and he was one of the first analysts to cover the personal computer industry. He is credited with predicting the desktop publishing revolution three years before it reached the market and also multimedia. He is considered one of the leading experts in the field of technology adoption life cycles. He has been with Creative Strategies since 1981 and has served as a consultant to most of the leading hardware and software vendors in the industry.

Creative Strategies has been around since 1969 and was one of the original market research firms in Silicon Valley. Tim joined as their first PC analyst and took the whole company into tech market research and industry analysis. They don’t work for any particular company but with almost all of them. They help them understand market trends, strategic implications, competition landscape, future markets, analysis of product or market strategy, and a whole host of other things that their expertise is helpful for with a specific company or product need. They don’t do much forecasting but focus more on digging into the markets they study and packaging that in a way clients find useful for decision making.

