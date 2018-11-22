Essential Apple Podcast 112: Pixelmator Pro Update

Recorded 11th November 2018

This week news (at least news that interested us much) was a bit thin on the ground so we were very happy to be joined by Andrius Gailiunas of Pixelmator to talk about Pixelmator Pro, the current beta, why the Pro verison is the future and why, for now, there isn’t an iPad version on the horizon.

On this week’s show:

ANDRIUS GAILIUNAS

@GoAndrius on Twitter but you’d be better off to use @Pixelmator on Twitter

Visit Pixelmator Site

MARK CHAPPELL

@Oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (51.09)

