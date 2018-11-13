Essential Apple Podcast 111: Catching up with Jeff Gamet

Recorded 11th November 2018

This week Apple launched a pair of repair programs for some iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro models, reviewers have been going at the new Apple hardware with in depth reviews, and Uncle Tim promised money for the wildfires in Califonia. Meanwhile Samsung showed off a face to face folding screen (just about) and Xiaomi are coming to the UK hoping to take on Apple and Samsung.

I am joined by guest Jeff Gamet formerly of the Mac Observer and now with Smile Software, and Mark and I are keen to get the full story on that from the horse’s mouth; as well as to discuss all the other news.

On this week’s show:

JEFF GAMET

MARK CHAPPELL

@Oceanspeed on Twitter

Occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

APPLE

What Reviewers Are Saying About the New Apple iPad Pro – Barron’s 2018 iPad Pro review: “What’s a computer?” – Ars Technica

Apple Mac mini (2018) review: The little Mac that could – ZDNet Review: 2018 Mac mini – Apple’s most versatile Mac 9to5 Mac

MacBook Air 2018: hands-on with Apple’s new ultra-thin laptop – The Verge MacBook Air review: Out with the old and in with the new, for better or worse – MacWorld

iPhone Xr is a pretty good deal in historical terms – Reddit

Apple’s Tim Cook promises donations for latest California wildfires – Apple Insider

IN THE NEWS

Apple and Amazon strike deal to directly sell more products, including iPhone, iPad and Beats – The Apple Post

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung folding smartphone revealed to developers – BBC News It’s not a phone it is a demo unit showing the folding screen

Xiaomi arrives in the UK looking to take on Samsung and Apple – The Independent Chinese phone firm Xiaomi launches first product in the UK and hopes to tempt you away from Apple or Samsung — Metro



JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

AI news anchor makes debut in China – NPR

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Throwboy Iconic Apple Pillows – Throwboy

Prompt2 from Panic

Nemo’s Hardware Store (40.21)

Grovemade Walnut iPhone Case $99 US Direct

Grovemade Wireless Charging Pad (Light) $79 US Direct

Updog Toys Odin A treat dispensing dog toy with a modern, modular design. $23 US Amazon It is on Amazon UK from third party sellers, but they are asking £69!!!

