Essential Apple Podcast 110: Scrap-Book Air?

This week of course Apple had a keynote event in New York and revealed a host of items, some expected (iPad), some only hoped for (Mac Minis and MacBook Airs)… Also they had an earnings call – not something we tend to get overly wrapped up in on this show but there were a couple of points of interest. Unsrprisingly there wasn’t really much other news of note to us but even so we run extra long…

DONT FORGET THE JOE KISSELL OFFER… 30% OFF any Take Control purchase before November 30th with this link 30% Off or use the code ESSENTIALAPPLE at checkout.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99US / £2.50UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

WEYHAN NG

On Twitter as @weyhan

On GitHub as weyhan

iOS Developer who goes by handle the Eccentric iOS developer

Developer / Maintainer of the iOS Compo writing app

MARK CHAPPELL

@Oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter, sometimes on the Let’s Talk Apple Podcast

TALKING POINTS

Hardware New in MacBook Air Retina Display Touch ID 100% Recycled Aluminium 35% Post Consumer recycled plastic New in Mac mini SSD 4-6 Core CPU Same port strategy Space Gray New in iPad Pro Formfactor USB-C vs Lightning New Pencil New Smart Keyboard case Configuration

Apple downplay Intel Intel vs Apple’s S-series CPU Intel remains supplier for modem chip ARM as bargaining chip against Intel

ARM Macs Explain the difference between Apple’s OS variants Machine code Endian UI Paradigm SDK

Apple’s OS strategy around ARM Macs Keep current strategy OS unification Redrawing lines



APPLE EVENT

Apple Special Event. October 30, 2018. From the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House. “Here’s what we announced” – Apple Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro, Pencil and MacBook at event stressing ‘creativity’ – ABC News



APPLE EARNINGS

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results – Apple

Apple Financial Results – Q4 2018 Listen to streaming audio from the conference call, held on November 1, 2018 – Apple Apple tumbles 7% after earnings on light guidance – CNBC



APPLE

Jony Ive interview: Apple design guru on how he created the new iPad – and the philosophy behind it – The Independent

IN THE NEWS

Tomorrow’s World to return for one-off show – BBC News

TECHNOLOGY

Royole’s bendy-screen FlexPai phone unveiled in China – BBC News And on BGR



SECURITY

TunnelBear Completes 2nd Annual Independent Security Audit – TunnelBear Blog

Yes, you should update your iPhone to iOS 12.1, but its lock screen is still unsafe – HOT for Security Turn off Siri via the lock screen people…



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Ghostery Lite for Safari on Mac – Ghostery Lite

Nemo’s Hardware Store (39:16)

Olympus www.getolympus.com (http://www.getolympus.com/)

This is the current updated model I think. A bit confusing

MacAlly Keyboard

Hip Product Factory](https://hipproductfactory.com (https://hipproductfactory.com/)) Orbit [Twig]https://hipproductfactory.com/#twig



Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: