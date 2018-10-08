MyMac Podcast 726: Watchtastic

And he’s back yep Karl again steps in to help out as Guy is away sunning himself on his private island retreat that he’s purchased after winning the lottery.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
Guy’s Pick: He’s away of course there’s no pick 🙂
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Skype……. Yep it had to be it’s the Apple Watch
Karl’s Pick: HeartWatch £/$ 2.99
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)
Karl over at http://www.macandforth.com
Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.