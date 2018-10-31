Geekiest Show Ever 296 – Better at Being Different

This week we discuss Mike’s new Google Home Hub and compare it to the Amazon Echo Show. Mike says the Home Hub makes a really good picture frame (that’s not an insult, really). From there we talk about what we want in a digital assistant then on to different music services.

For our picks this week we start with Elisa who wants to mesh things together with the eero Home Wifi Mesh system. Then Melissa wants to get musical with Yamaha P45 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano. Then Mike just wants to play around (so what’s new) with the Microsoft Xbox One X.

