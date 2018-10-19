Geekiest Show Ever 295 – Wandering in the Desert

After we decide whether or not we like the weather (we don’t) we discuss the new Mojave update to MacOS. Mike is the only one who has updated but personally it’s kind of a mixed bag for him (your mileage may vary). Then Elisa wants to know if the Apple Watch knows you’re in a moving car (we’re not sure).

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

After that we move on to our picks. Melissa finds a nice little band for the Apple Watch. Then Elisa has a Lego Advent Calendar. Finally Mike thinks he finds a solution to his problem until he realizes he doesn’t but still thinks the Netreset Smart Power Recycler is a solution for some people.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com