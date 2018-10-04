Geekiest Show Ever 294 – Checking iOS and WatchOS

This week we explore our likes and dislikes of IOS 12 and WatchOS 5. Melissa warns about the Apple Podcast app filling her Apple Watch. Elisa discusses her problem with Messages syncing between her iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. Mike talks about his frustration with the transition from Workflow to the Shortcuts app.

For our picks Melissa needs to relax so she picked the MSPA Bubble Spa. Since it play money Elisa thought she needed a new phone but not any phone but iPhone XS Max 256 GB. Since Mike is getting older he decided he needs a bigger iPad so he went with the 12.9 in. iPad Pro.



