Essential Apple Podcast 109: Modern photography, technical excellence & better bagels?!?!

Recorded 21st October 2018

This week Tim Cook said Bloomberg should retract their Chinese Hack story. Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, passed away. Adobe had their Max Conference and announced Photoshop for iPad and more. But Mark and Simon aren’t interested in that stuff! No, we have the highly respected Jeff Carlson with us and we are only interested what he has to say, and the biggest of stories – #Bagelgate and Apple sending out invites to the “There’s more in the making” event scheduled for 30th October.

DONT FORGET THE JOE KISSELL OFFER… 30% any Take Control purchase before November 30th with this link 30% Off or use the code ESSENTIALAPPLE at checkout.Why not come and join the Slack community?

You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99US / £2.50UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

JEFF CARLSON

Jeff Carlson is the author of several Take Control books, such as Take Control of Your Digital Photos and Take Control of Your Digital Storage, and regularly writes for publications such as DPReview and Macworld. He also co-hosts the weekly podcast PhotoActive. Find him at jeffcarlson.com (http://jeffcarlson.com/) or on Twitter and Instagram at @jeffcarlson.

MARK CHAPPELL

@Oceanspeed on Twitter and occasionally puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube

APPLE

Apple announce “there’s more in the making” special event for October 30th – The Loop

Apple solves #bagelgate with a more appetizing bagel emoji – 9to5 Mac Donny to make a Bagel Bakery Sticker Set… and maybe a Pizza Set too Discussion of Bagels leads to deep dive into Salt Beef and Corned Beef in the Slack!



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Lexar launches new JumpDrive Fingerprint secure USB 3.0 flash drives with 256-bit encryption – 9to5 Mac

Tenda Nova MW3-2 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – Amazon £70 UK or $70 US

Nemo’s Hardware Store

No Store this week as John is taking a short vacation

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: