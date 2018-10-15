Essential Apple Podcast 108: Slap a sticker on it!

This week the Bloomberg story rumbled on, but Donny and I decide to just summarise that and concentrate on things like the Apple 11% drop in Q3 Sales. Alleged info on the upcoming iPad Pro. Apple’s TV streaming plans and a wireless charger that intrigues both of us but we just think is too good to be true.

JOE KISSELL OFFER… 30% any Take Control purchase before November 30th with this link 30% Off or use the code ESSENTIALAPPLE at checkout.

Recorded 14th October 2018

On this week’s show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

@rtteachr on Twitter

Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store and DesignBundles.net (http://designbundles.net/) as Skrbly (Sale extended till the 27th now…)

APPLE

Apple donates another $1m, this time to earthquake and tsunami relief in Indonesia – 9to5 Mac

Apple to Donate to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts – Mac Rumors Google also pitched in $1million – CNet

Mac shipments fall 11% in Q3 as customers await updates to aging lineup, IDC says – 9to5 Mac

iPad Pro Face ID details, 4K HDR video over USB-C, AirPods-like Apple Pencil 2 pairing, more – 9to5 Mac

TSMC to exclusively manufacture Apple A13 chip for next year’s iPhone and iPad models – 9to5 Mac

Apple’s Cook Visits World’s Hottest Startup During Beijing Trip – Bloomberg

Apple’s Upcoming Video-Streaming Service Could Possibly Be Free – Motley Fool Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – CNBC

Man Wearing Apple Maps Backpack Surveying San Francisco on Foot – Mac Rumors

SECURITY

Dr Andy Yen on his soapbox again… and rightly so, I might say – CPO Magazine

Apple to Australia: “This is no time to weaken encryption” – Ars Technica Apple rebukes Australia’s “dangerously ambiguous” anti-encryption bill – TechCrunch Apple fires back at Australian encryption bill – Engadget

Supply Chain Security is the Whole Enchilada, But Who’s Willing to Pay for It? – Krebs On Security

1Password for Mac disables auto-submit feature as macOS Mojave boosts security – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Internet of Terribly Troublesome Insecure Things… A Future Where Everything Becomes a Computer Is as Creepy as You Feared – NY Times

Pocket Plans to Turn Your Never-Ending News Reading List Into a Podcast – Fortune Just minutes after we finished recording @MacJim posted this in the Slack

“Okay, I’ve just used the Pocket voice reader to listen to some articles that I hadn’t yet read and… it’s not half bad. Okay, it’s American accents (male that read the heading and female the article) but it’s okay. You do get the odd way Americans pronounce words and the way 108 is read out 100 8 rather than one hundred and eight but I can live with that. For an artificial voice, It’s reasonably human but I found I needed to slow down the voice from 1x’s to -9 to make it read back at a comfortable pace. Certainly useful. I presume you’ll have more options if you pay the subscription fee though but as it is, there’s no real need for that

NIC Charger Launches The World’s First Totally Wireless Charger – IssueWire and Kickstarter

Wi-Fi Switches from Obscure Protocol Names to Simple Generation Numbers – TidBits

New Unique Feature in Luminar, A Surprise Update, and More! – Skylum Blog Alex Tsepko the CEO of Skylum (and a previous guest) has promised to come on the show in early December once the new version is released to talk about all the new features

How Microsoft Plans To Avoid Nasty Windows 10 Update Bugs In The Future – Forbes

Apple’s Competitors Increasingly Build Hardware to Lock Users Into Software – The Mac Observer

Microsoft joins Open Invention Network to help protect Linux and open source – Microsoft Azure

BLOOMBERG

Before China iCloud spy chip allegations, Bloomberg published these five incorrect stories about Apple – AppleInsider

Security researcher named in China spy chip story voices doubts – Cult of Mac

Named source in “The Big Hack” has doubts about the story – Risky Business

U.S. Senators Are Demanding Answers from Supermicro About Spy Chip – MacTrast

New Evidence of Hacked Supermicro Hardware Found in U.S. Telecom – Bloomberg

Yossi Appleboum Disagrees with How Bloomberg is Positioning His Research Against Supermicro – ServeTheHome

NSA denies spy chip claims, FBI says it’s not allowed to – 9to5 Mac

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Thunderbird 60.2.1 is out but the Auto Update may not be giving it to you… Go to thunderbird.net to get it

Nemo’s Hardware Store (30:09)

