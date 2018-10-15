Essential Apple Podcast 108: Slap a sticker on it!

This week the Bloomberg story rumbled on, but Donny and I decide to just summarise that and concentrate on things like the Apple 11% drop in Q3 Sales. Alleged info on the upcoming iPad Pro. Apple’s TV streaming plans and a wireless charger that intrigues both of us but we just think is too good to be true.
Recorded 14th October 2018
On this week's show:
DONNY YANKELLOW
- @rtteachr on Twitter
- Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store and DesignBundles.net (http://designbundles.net/) as Skrbly (Sale extended till the 27th now…)
APPLE
- Apple donates another $1m, this time to earthquake and tsunami relief in Indonesia – 9to5 Mac
- Apple to Donate to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts – Mac Rumors
- Google also pitched in $1million – CNet
- Mac shipments fall 11% in Q3 as customers await updates to aging lineup, IDC says – 9to5 Mac
- iPad Pro Face ID details, 4K HDR video over USB-C, AirPods-like Apple Pencil 2 pairing, more – 9to5 Mac
- TSMC to exclusively manufacture Apple A13 chip for next year’s iPhone and iPad models – 9to5 Mac
- Apple’s Cook Visits World’s Hottest Startup During Beijing Trip – Bloomberg
- Apple’s Upcoming Video-Streaming Service Could Possibly Be Free – Motley Fool
- Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – CNBC
- Man Wearing Apple Maps Backpack Surveying San Francisco on Foot – Mac Rumors
SECURITY
- Dr Andy Yen on his soapbox again… and rightly so, I might say – CPO Magazine
- Apple to Australia: “This is no time to weaken encryption” – Ars Technica
- Apple rebukes Australia’s “dangerously ambiguous” anti-encryption bill – TechCrunch
- Apple fires back at Australian encryption bill – Engadget
- Supply Chain Security is the Whole Enchilada, But Who’s Willing to Pay for It? – Krebs On Security
- 1Password for Mac disables auto-submit feature as macOS Mojave boosts security – 9to5 Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Internet of Terribly Troublesome Insecure Things… A Future Where Everything Becomes a Computer Is as Creepy as You Feared – NY Times
- Pocket Plans to Turn Your Never-Ending News Reading List Into a Podcast – Fortune
- Just minutes after we finished recording @MacJim posted this in the Slack
- NIC Charger Launches The World’s First Totally Wireless Charger – IssueWire and Kickstarter
- Wi-Fi Switches from Obscure Protocol Names to Simple Generation Numbers – TidBits
- New Unique Feature in Luminar, A Surprise Update, and More! – Skylum Blog
Alex Tsepko the CEO of Skylum (and a previous guest) has promised to come on the show in early December once the new version is released to talk about all the new features
- How Microsoft Plans To Avoid Nasty Windows 10 Update Bugs In The Future – Forbes
- Apple’s Competitors Increasingly Build Hardware to Lock Users Into Software – The Mac Observer
- Microsoft joins Open Invention Network to help protect Linux and open source – Microsoft Azure
BLOOMBERG
- Before China iCloud spy chip allegations, Bloomberg published these five incorrect stories about Apple – AppleInsider
- Security researcher named in China spy chip story voices doubts – Cult of Mac
- Named source in “The Big Hack” has doubts about the story – Risky Business
- U.S. Senators Are Demanding Answers from Supermicro About Spy Chip – MacTrast
- New Evidence of Hacked Supermicro Hardware Found in U.S. Telecom – Bloomberg
- Yossi Appleboum Disagrees with How Bloomberg is Positioning His Research Against Supermicro – ServeTheHome
- NSA denies spy chip claims, FBI says it’s not allowed to – 9to5 Mac
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Thunderbird 60.2.1 is out but the Auto Update may not be giving it to you… Go to thunderbird.net to get it
Nemo's Hardware Store
- X4 Home Super Compact 4-Port Charger with Type-C PD fast charging for the Home or Office https://www.rapidx.io/collections/x4-home/products/x4-home-white – $40 US – Amazon $38 US
- Qubii – Auto backup while charging. https://us.maktar.com/pages/qubii. https://us.maktar.com/collections/all/products/qubii $50 US on Amazon
- Silksmartish Cable Wrangler $20 US – Amazon $20 US
- with 6ft Lightning Cable – $30 US – Amazon $25 US
- with 6ft Lightning Cable + 2-Port Wall Charger – $40 US – Amazon $35 US
