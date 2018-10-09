Essential Apple Podcast 107: Chinese Reds Under The Bed & Other Scary Tales!

Recorded 7th October 2018

Well that was a week that was (as they say). Indonesia can’t catch a break as the earthquake not only caused a deadly tsunami but set off a volcanic eruption. Haiti was struck with an earthquake and South Korea by a typhoon. As if that wasn’t enough Bloomberg came out with a scary story about a hardware hack that has turned into a massive mystery. Microsoft pulled their Windows 10 update, Simon discovered a big downside to Apple News on Mac and A company’s data containing 212 million contact listings as well as nine billion data points related to companies and organisations wasn’t secured!

DONT FORGET THE JOE KISSELL OFFER… 30% any Take Control purchase before November 30th with this link 30% Off or use the code ESSENTIALAPPLE at checkout.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter! We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99US / £2.50UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

SPLIGOSH

@Spligosh on Twitter, and an occasional guest on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

THE BIG CHINESE HACK STORY

The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies – Bloomberg Statements From Amazon, Apple, Supermicro, and the Chinese Government – Bloomberg

Bloomberg stands by Chinese chip story as Apple, Amazon ratchet up denials – Ars Technica

Apple Insiders Say Nobody Internally Knows What’s Going On With Bloomberg’s China Hack Story – BuzzFeed

Department of Homeland Security Has ‘No Reason to Doubt’ Apple’s Denial of Supply Chain Compromise – MacRumors

UK cyber security agency backs Apple and Amazon denials over Chinese hacking – The Telegraph

Simon’s personal take: someone is totally off whack here… Personally I think the Bloomberg story smacks of FUD… Not one named source, not one “on the record” comment, not one piece of hard evidence. The whole thing smacks of Manchurian Candidate, reds under the bed, cold war era, conspiracy hysteria aimed at giving us all the heeby jeebies about China to me.. I don’t believe such a hardware hack is impossible, but it would be highly difficult to do and would have to be snuck in to the design very very early (you can’t just plug such a thing into a board like a piece of Lego). I am pretty sure that there would be much easier ways to exfiltrate data than via this almost James Bondian sort of plot. Security researcher named in China spy chip story voices doubts – Cult of Mac



APPLE

Well I have discovered a massive downside to Apple News on the Mac… Any links that are from Apple News only open in Apple News… and there seems to be no way to get to the original content – unlike on iOS where you can share out to Safari… pasting the link into Safari just offers to open it in Apple News (Cancel or Allow). The app can’t be modified or removed so now I’m forced onto a 3rd party browser to get the original – which is basically a poor experience.. I want it to work like on iOS… it brings you news and if you want to open the original you can. It NEEDS an open in Safari button! Feedback sent to Apple!!!

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak at European Data Protection Conference in Brussels Later This Month – MacRumors Cook will give the keynote speech at “Debating Ethics: Dignity and Respect in Data Driven Life,” a public session of the conference set to take place on Wednesday

Open Season on Apple: Bloomberg and Others Take Aim – iPad Insight Apple Loop: iPhone XS Fights Serious Problems, Apple Leaks AirPods 2, Tim Cook’s Arrogant Silence – Forbes Magazine

Apple tops Interbrand’s Best Global Brands list for sixth year running – AppleInsider

Apple’s A12 Bionic Chip Is Almost As Fast As “Best Desktop CPUs”: AnandTech – Fossbytes

iOS 12 now installed on 50% of active devices, outpacing iOS 11 adoption – 9to5 Mac

SECURITY

Apple and Facebook among tech firms lobbying against Australia’s encrypted data law – CNBC

New Zealand to order tourists to hand over phone password at border – The Independent

A Recent Startup Breach Exposed Billions of Data Points – Wired

TECHNOLOGY

Interest surges in Tim Berners-Lee’s Inrupt, a startup out to remake the web – CNET

Microsoft pulls the Windows 10 October 2018 Update as it investigates user files going missing – Windows Central

Hyperloop company unveils its full-scale 750-mph ‘passenger capsule’ – USA Today

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Banksy artwork shreds itself after £1m sale at Sotheby’s – BBC News

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

NightOwl – toggle macOS Mojave’s dark mode. NightOwl is the perfect Menu Bar App for nocturnal people.

Nemo’s Hardware Store (35:45)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: