Essential Apple Podcast 106: Teething troubles & falling down

APPLE

What cardiologists think about the Apple Watch’s heart-tracking feature – The Washington Post

News: Doctors raising concerns that Apple Watch ECG feature could lead to needless anxiety – iLounge

THIS ONE GAVE US A LAUGH Apple Watch fall detection might get you arrested – Cult of Mac

Apple Watch fall detection might get you arrested – Cult of Mac The first iOS 12.1 public beta with Group FaceTime is available right now – BGR

Apple is quietly giving people ‘trust scores’ based on their iPhone data – The Independent

Apple iOS 12 Has A Serious Problem – Forbes Magazine — the Slack wasn’t convinced by this and nor was I but..

Some iPhone X users report major display color and contrast changes in iOS 12: Digital Photography Review

If you are sad your Mac is just a touch too old for Mojave and feel brave…. Mojave Patcher for officially unsupported Mac

Mojave ‘still full of security holes’ despite promises of tougher protections – IT Pro

SECURITY

For Over A Month Hackers Stole Credit Card Data From New Egg Customers As They Made Purchases – Joseph Steinberg

Mobile Privacy: What Do Your Apps Know About You? – Symantec

How to protect your phone or computer when crossing borders – ProtonMail Blog

A New California Bill Would Require Better Passwords for Internet of Things Devices – Slate California just became the first state with an Internet of Things cybersecurity law — The Verge

With Apple and now Microsoft taking a vocal leadership position on human rights and privacy, it seems that this may become table stakes going forward for other companies. – Ben Bajarin

Facebook security breach: Up to 50m accounts attacked – BBC News The Facebook Security Meltdown Exposes Way More Sites Than Facebook – Wired NOTE THE COMMENTS ON SINGLE SIGN IN DANGERS

Facebook reportedly avoids US government wiretap of Messenger voice calls – The Verge

IN THE NEWS

Multimillion pound ‘cyber force to be launched in Britain’ – The Independent



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Internet Arcade : Free Software : Free Download, Borrow and Streaming – Internet Archive

This Shortcut Lets You Download YouTube Videos on Your iPhone Straight from the Source, No Shady Services Needed – iOS & iPhone – Gadget Hacks

A Twitter thread with a host of “did you know” tips in it… Twitter and related to it this article

That Fishing game… Fisher Tycoon

