Three Geeky Ladies – iOS 12 – Episode 120

The Ladies talk about their early impressions of iOS 12 and watchOS 5. Vicki bought an iPhone XS Max but isn’t sure she’ll keep it

D

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny