Tim goes solo to talk about the new iPhones from Apple, and no surprise, hates the new names. 5G networking is also a topic and why he thinks Apple was correct not to support it in the new iPhones.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
TechFan 365 – SRMax
Tim goes solo to talk about the new iPhones from Apple, and no surprise, hates the new names. 5G networking is also a topic and why he thinks Apple was correct not to support it in the new iPhones.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.