MyMac Podcast 722: Tar if Feathering

OK, Tar…if…c’mon tariffs. Alright not my best analogy. Gaz is out on walk-a-bout and Dave Ginsburg of “In Touch with iOS” joins Guy to talk about Shazam, more Alex Jones, and a malware app that acts like…malware and gets you to actually PAY for it.



RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Well it’s certainly NOT Adware Doctor! Rogue Amoeba’s Loopback which every Mac podcaster should have in their tool bag. $99 You can also get Loopback and Audio Hijack together for $130 saving you $30!

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: He’a a walking man!

Dave’s Tip/Pick: How to save room with Carbon Copy Cloner and Softorino’s YouTube video converter

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Dave’s stuff: In Touch with iOS and Off the Charts – Horse Racing Podcast also is dave65 on Twitter

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h

Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot