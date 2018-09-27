Let’s Talk Photography 60: What’s Your Point of View?

In this month’s solo show Bart ponders the question of our photographic point of view. He argues that whether we know it or not, we all have one. Should we take the time to reflect on ours? Does it it matter?
Show notes available at http://lets-talk.ie/ltp60
Links:
Let's Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/
Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/
