Geekiest Show Ever 292 – Gather Round the Photo Book

We start off by having Mike and Elisa lamenting the end of summer. They then move on to lamenting the end of Apple printing service. They discuss some possible alternatives and the experiences with other services.

The topic changes to the upcoming Apple event and what has been said about and what they think might come out of it and if there’s anything that we are hoping for.

From there we move on to picks. Elisa wants to spin some vinyl and want to broadcast it around the house so she picks the Vinyl Pro Set by Sonos. Next Mike wants to spin some dirt so he picked the Troy-Bilt Rototiller.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Amazon Photo Books

Google Photo Books

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder