Geekiest Show Ever 292 – Gather Round the Photo Book

We start off by having Mike and Elisa lamenting the end of summer. They then move on to lamenting the end of Apple printing service. They discuss some possible alternatives and the experiences with other services.
The topic changes to the upcoming Apple event and what has been said about and what they think might come out of it and if there’s anything that we are hoping for.
From there we move on to picks. Elisa wants to spin some vinyl and want to broadcast it around the house so she picks the Vinyl Pro Set by Sonos. Next Mike wants to spin some dirt so he picked the Troy-Bilt Rototiller.
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek
Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com
Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com
Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.