Essential Apple Podcast 104: Curse you 9 to 5 Mac!

Recorded 9th September 2018

This week I am joined by regular co-host Donny Yankellow to yet again try and avoid all the rumours and leakers as we approach the big event. But of course no one can have missed the 9to5 Mac “scoop” that has revealed at least two iPhones and the look of the new Apple watch. With speculation rife we try to find some other stories to talk about. A shorter than usual show unsurprisingly as we all await the big reveals (and hope 9 to 5 Mac haven’t ruined all the fun).

APPLE

The big “Gather Round” event and How To Live Stream September 12 iPhone Xs Keynote On iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, More – Redmond Pie

9 to 5 Mac reveal iPhones and Apple Watch and more – 9to5 Mac

Apple Music’s new Top 100 charts cover the entire planet – Mashable

Alex Jones’ Infowars banned from Apple App Store permanently – CNET

European Apple Patent Describes a Driver Accessing and Starting a Vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch – Patently Apple

Viper Smart Start

Apple Is Working on a Global Portal for Law Enforcement Requests – The Verge

Logitech Crayon for iPad to reach general public on Sept. 12 – Apple Insider

SECURITY

Apple allowed spyware posing as anti-malware tool into its Mac App Store – Digital Trends Top Mac app steals your browsing history and sends it to China – Cult of Mac

Mozilla changes its stance on website tracking, will now block data collection by default – IT Pro

AnchorFree Issues First Transparency Report Highlighting Governments’ Requests for Information – Business Wire The Hotspot Shield report itself – Hotspot Shield

US, UK, and other governments asks tech companies to build backdoors into encrypted devices – The Verge ‘Five Eyes’ nations hand tech giants encryption ultimatum – IT Pro

Understanding international surveillance agreements: 5 Eyes, 9 Eyes, and 14 Eyes – ProtonVPN Blog

TECHNOLOGY

Carlsberg glues beer cans together becoming first brewery to abandon plastic rings – The Telegraph

France cellphone ban takes effect as kids return to school without devices – USA Today

IN THE NEWS

MEPs vote next week on the dreaded Article 13 which would demand “copyright filters” on the internet… Harangue your MEPs to VOTE NO! – Visit Save Your Internet

JUST A SNIPPET

New Slackers Denise, Mario, Martin, Nick, Pietro and Ron

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (23:34)

