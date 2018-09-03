Essential Apple Podcast 103: Take Control with Joe Kissell

Recorded 2nd September 2018

This week I am joined by regular co-host Nick Riley, and guest Joe Kissell (of Take Control books). As ever we try to avoid all the pre 12th September event rumours and speculation and focus on things that happened this week. Including an Apple autonomous test car getting rear ended, Apple buying an AR glasses/lenses company, and women demanding that fitness apps and products have a “pregnancy mode”…

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter! We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 free “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity.

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

JOE KISSELL

Author and Publisher Take Control Books

NICK RILEY

@Spligosh on Twitter, sometimes appears on Bart’s Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for MacBook Pro (2018) – The Mac Observer

Apple released a beta with an annoying alert and then one that fixed it – Techshout

Apple announced the September event “Gather Round” – Apple Insider

Apple self-driving test car gets rear-ended by a Nissan Leaf in first ever crash – The Verge

The most popular Apple Watch probably isn’t the model you’d expect – Cult of Mac

Apple just bought an AR glasses company – Alphr

Apple Will Require All Apps to Have a Privacy Policy – Fortune

SECURITY

If your mobile phone is running slowly or always losing battery, it might have been hacked to mine cryptocurrency – here’s how to protect yourself – Business Insider

TECHNOLOGY

Women call for ‘pregnancy’ mode in fitness and health apps – The Independent

Phones with bendable, flexible screens are closer than you think – CNet

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Bundlehunt latest bundle $5 to unlock then select the apps you want at big discounts – Bundlhunt Like all bundles it’s only any good if there is stuff you wan’t – at least with this you get to build your own selection of as few or as many as you like



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Celebrate Labor Day with the coolest paper airplane ever created – Mashable

You Can Download Popular Reeder 3 App For iOS And Mac For Free Right Now ($15 Value) – Redmond Pie

Affinity Publisher Beta is here – Serif

Nemo’s Hardware Store (xx:xx)

Labor Day holiday weekend means no hardware store this week.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: