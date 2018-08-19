MyMac Podcast 720: Casty Cast Cast

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Guy can’t talk like Arnold without going all French on everyone, Gaz is out of his bedroom, and of somewhat lesser importance some kid hacked Apple and grabbed lots of stuff.

Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Textlicious by Delicious Monster Software $1.99 Tired of the same old boring text? Textlicious will take text from practically anywhere and make it fun with circles and strikes, italics and bold, and so much more.

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Mini Metro   £4.99

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on TwitterGaz@mymac.comGazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot

Leave a Reply