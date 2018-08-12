MyMac Podcast 719: Mally Malware is a bad clown!

Hang overs, feeling weirdly normal, and pantomiming River Dances is all part and parcel of this week’s show where apparently they also talk about something serious like malware. Can you sing one song to the tune of another? Harder than it sounds, but is hilarious.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Looking for a good audio interface? Behringer’s UMC line is a mix of both good and cheap. Make sure you get the UMC series which has Midas-ish pre-amps and not the UM series with the Xenex pre-amps. Depending on your needs, they have units with up to 8 combo XLR inputs. All do multiple mono outputs over USB

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Flow $4.99

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h

Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot