Let’s Talk Apple 59: July 2018

Joining Bart this month are Adam Christianson from the Mac Cast, Lynda Gousha, and Nick Riley.
The show starts with some followup on Google Duplex, before moving on to look at just one legal story for the month — the EU fining Google over Android. Next up are two staffing changes at Apple, and then come the three main stories for July — the new MacBook Pros, Apple’s Q3 2018 earnings call, and Apple’s market capitalisation crossing the $1Bn milestone. The show finishes with a quick look at some other Apple-related stories that made the news in July.
