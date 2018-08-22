Geekiest Show Ever 291 – Test for Echo

It’s just Elisa and Mike so we start off talking about the weather and then move on to what we did while we on Summer Vacation. From there we talk about Mike’s various Amazon Echo devices. Starting with the Echo Show me move on to the Spot and then Fire tablet. We then talk about various things we use our devices for.
