Essential Apple Podcast 100: Alex French of FontBundles/DesignBundles

Recorded 12th August 2018

This week on the 100th Essential Apple: Doug Field returns to Apple, Siri Shortcuts beta introduces limited HomeKit integration, researchers developed a biodegradable paper battery, Mark makes an appearance and we have Alex French of the wonderful Font and Design Bundles to tell us all about their service and what inspires them to run such a community focussed online business. Plus to prove just how simple it is Donny actually signs up and opens a store to sell his artworks via DesignBundles.net during the show!

ALEX FRANCE

Find their products at FontBundles.net and DesignBundles.net

Find their communities on Facebook

APPLE

Doug Field Returns to Apple After Leaving Tesla – Daring Fireball

Five big things that have made Apple – BBC News

Inside ‘the reality distortion field’: An early Apple employee told us what it was like having Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as his bosses – Business Insider

New Siri Shortcuts beta introduces limited HomeKit integration – Apple Insider

Apple Music Now Delivers “Friends Mixes” of All The Music Your Friends Are Listening To – Your EDM

First impressions after nearly a month with Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

The New Robot Kickstarter by Anki Is Powered By Qualcomm – Forbes Magazine

Researchers at Binghampton University have developed a paper battery that is entirely biodegradable – Tech Xplore

Gemini PDA review: The Psion Series 5, reborn – IT Pro

There’s an easy trick for locating your lost AirPods — here’s how to use it – Business Insider

Mophie Powerstation Plus 10000 Universal Battery with Lightning Connector – Apple

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD – fast enough for 4K workflows [Video] – 9to5 Mac

Nemo’s Hardware Store (31:31)

Speks Blocks $30 US Original/ $45 US M-Series

