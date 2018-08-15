Essential Apple Podcast 100: Alex French of FontBundles/DesignBundles

Recorded 12th August 2018
This week on the 100th Essential Apple: Doug Field returns to Apple, Siri Shortcuts beta introduces limited HomeKit integration, researchers developed a biodegradable paper battery, Mark makes an appearance and we have Alex French of the wonderful Font and Design Bundles to tell us all about their service and what inspires them to run such a community focussed online business. Plus to prove just how simple it is Donny actually signs up and opens a store to sell his artworks via DesignBundles.net during the show!
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube (Special thanks to Allister Jenks for helping me out on that one, wouldn’t have managed it without him)
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- Sudo – Get up to 9 free “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity.
- ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
On this week’s show:
ALEX FRANCE
- Find their products at FontBundles.net and DesignBundles.net
- Find their communities on Facebook
APPLE
- Doug Field Returns to Apple After Leaving Tesla – Daring Fireball
- Five big things that have made Apple – BBC News
- Inside ‘the reality distortion field’: An early Apple employee told us what it was like having Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as his bosses – Business Insider
- New Siri Shortcuts beta introduces limited HomeKit integration – Apple Insider
- Apple Music Now Delivers “Friends Mixes” of All The Music Your Friends Are Listening To – Your EDM
- First impressions after nearly a month with Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro – 9to5 Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- The New Robot Kickstarter by Anki Is Powered By Qualcomm – Forbes Magazine
- Researchers at Binghampton University have developed a paper battery that is entirely biodegradable – Tech Xplore
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Gemini PDA review: The Psion Series 5, reborn – IT Pro
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- There’s an easy trick for locating your lost AirPods — here’s how to use it – Business Insider
- Mophie Powerstation Plus 10000 Universal Battery with Lightning Connector – Apple
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD – fast enough for 4K workflows [Video] – 9to5 Mac
Nemo’s Hardware Store (31:31)
- Speks Blocks $30 US Original/ $45 US M-Series
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Spotify / Soundcloud / YouTube / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar* (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.