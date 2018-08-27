Essential Apple Podcast 102: It goes through a LOT of cheese!

Recorded 25th August 2018
This week I am joined once again by Mark. We do our best to avoid all the rumours and speculation about the upcoming (yet to be officially announced) Apple autumn event and exactly what hardware etc will be released to focus on “actual stories” but somehow we end up at Business Insider and Mark loses his cool over one of their stories…
On this week’s show:
MARK CHAPPELL
- Twitter @Oceanspeed and @essentialmac
APPLE
- Apple donates $1M to Kerala flood relief efforts – Apple Insider
- Apple Abandoning Back to My Mac in Mojave – TidBITS
- Apple axes Back to My Mac in macOS Mojave – Apple Insider
- Apple could lose one of its highest-grossing iOS apps as Netflix looks to bypass iTunes billing – 9to5 Mac
- Techpinions Podcast on the subject – Techpinions
- Apps & developers hit by day-long Apple CloudKit outage – Apple Insider
- Apple will be making a mistake if it no longer offers a low-cost Mac Mini – 9to5 Mac
- You might have seen this on Twitter but Oliver Breidenbach is part of a roundtable talking “Has Apple abandoned professional Mac users?” – ZDNet
SECURITY
- Airmail 3 Exploit Instantly Steals Info from Apple Users – Threatpost
- Apple removed Facebook’s Onavo from the App Store for gathering app data – TechCrunch
- Apple Forces Facebook VPN App Out of iOS Store for Stealing Users’ Data – Hacker News
- 12 mistakes that can get your data hacked – and how to avoid them – ProtonVPN
TECHNOLOGY
- Surface Go running Windows 10 Home in S Mode – ZDNet
- MacJim’s take: I went into John Lewis to have a look at the new Surface Go from Microsoft as it piqued my interest as a device to use on the go (sic) for editing images on a desktop editing software. I can say, it’s a really nice device to hold, light and as near as damn it the same as my iPad Pro in feel/size. Didn’t get to see it working as too many folk had tried to unlock it without the admin password… great price and size though_
- In relation to last week’s talk about ARM – can I point you to the Techpinions Podcast NVidia Turing, ARM CPUs, AMD Threadripper, Intel AI. (Sorry the sound quality on this one isn’t great… have written to Tim Bajarin about it and he tells me something went wrong with the recording he wasn’t aware of until later. I commiserated with him – it is a terrible blow when something like that happens. However it is well worth a listen)
- What a modern “car crash” looks like Twitter
- 5 myths about iPhone battery life you might mistakenly believe — and what you should do instead – Business Insider
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Indiepaper, an open alternative to Instapaper and Pocket found via Cult of Mac
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Add macOS Preference Panes to Your Dock For Quick Access – How to Geek
- Scott Wilsey points us to the Brydge 12.9 Series II Keyboard for iPad Pro via Six Colors
Nemo’s Hardware Store (38:37)
- Solo New York Boyd Backpack – $125 US Direct
