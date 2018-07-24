We’re Back! – Episode 118

The Ladies are back after a 4 month hiatus. Suzé talks about hiking in France, she and Vicki discuss their favorite wines, and Elisa is going to more concerts and Red Sox games!

Links

Grand Randonnées France

Wine Folly-for listeners that have questions about wine

Instant Pot- Amazon $99.99 at present time

Walmart $49.99 at present time

Instant Pot recipes:

This Old Gal

IP Foodie

Instantly French!:Classic French Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker by Ann Mah (Kindle and Print) To Be Released 9/25/18, available for pre-order

Libby by Overdrive Free library app

Film: Leave No Trace-filmed in Oregon and my Park ranger friend Victor has a cameo. Wonderful film by Debra Granik (Winter’s Bone) based on the book My Abandonment by Peter Rock.

