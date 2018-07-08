TechFan Episode 356 – Not Solo

Siri decides to interrupt a Commons statement, Samsung phones decide to randomly text your photos to people, and Fortnite cheaters get their just deserts. Then David and Tim get into their quasi-review of Solo, a Star Wars story and run out of time to talk WikiTrolling.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com

Links

Gavin Williamson interrupted by Siri during Commons statement

Fortnite cheaters have unwittingly installed malware on their PCs

Samsung phones are spontaneously texting users’ photos to random contacts without their permission