Let’s Talk Apple 58: June 2018

This month Bart is joined by Kelly Guimont from App Camp for Girls and Nick Riley.

The show starts with a few followup items before moving on to look at some Apple-related legal stories that broke in June, including the end of the epic Apple -v- Samsung case. Next up is a quick look at some new hires at Apple, and then the show moves on to the three main stories. By far the biggest story is WWDC 2018, the second main story is Apple’s deals with Opera and Sesame Street, and the final main story is the US Supreme Court’s ruling on cellphone location data. The show finishes with a quick rundown of a few smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in June.

